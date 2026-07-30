Exclusive / Democrats miss mark on accountability, poll shows

Democrats aren’t doing enough to win over voters with their approach to tackling government accountability and corruption, as those issues take on greater salience.

New polling from the center-left group Third Way and Impact Research, shared first with Semafor, found that voters trust Republicans slightly more than Democrats to reduce government waste, fraud, and abuse, and to address corruption.

This is the case even as most voters rate Trump’s stance on corruption negatively — a sign, Third Way argues, that Democrats have an opening.

“For lawmakers looking to rebuild public trust, accountability is no longer optional — it is the starting point,” the polling memo says.

Democrats have started to respond to calls to focus on graft and fraud: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to announce legislation today preventing presidents from using the office for personal profit, a spokesperson said.