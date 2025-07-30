World’s ‘oldest baby’ is born from 30-year-old embryo

The world’s “oldest baby” was born using a 30-year-old frozen embryo.

Linda Archerd had a baby with IVF in the 1990s, and froze three other embryos, hoping to have another child. She never did, but in 2022 donated them to an embryo “adoption agency” that pairs donors with would-be parents: Such religiously-motivated agencies consider embryos to be morally human, so they accept even old ones that other fertility clinics would consider higher risk. Of Archerd’s three embryos, two survived to be implanted, and one developed into a fetus.

The adoptive parents — one of whom was a toddler when the embryos were created — told MIT Technology Review that it was “like something from a sci-fi movie… The baby has a 30-year-old sister.”