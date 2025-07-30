World leaders call for Palestinian state

Australia, Canada, and New Zealand joined Britain and France in saying they would recognize Palestinian statehood if Israel did not reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The move is part of a wider diplomatic push: 15 states signed a declaration calling for a two-state solution, and urging Arab states to recognize Israel. Pressure is growing on Israel to end its assault on Gaza, with the European Union this week saying the country is “violating human rights” and causing a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

Public opinion is turning against the war, both in Israel, where a majority say it is time for the fighting to end, and beyond: Just 32% of US citizens back Israel’s actions in Gaza, according to Gallup.