Trump threatens India with 25% tariffs, straining relations with New Delhi

Jul 30, 2025, 6:19pm EDT
Chart showing average applied tariff rate for all products, 2022.

US President Donald Trump threatened India with 25% tariffs starting Friday, straining relations with a defiant New Delhi.

India was one of the first countries to begin US trade talks, and hopes were high for a deal as their leaders boasted warm ties and New Delhi took a conciliatory approach. But India toughened its stance to protect domestic industries, “signaling a more assertive phase in its global economic engagement,” The Economic Times wrote.

Trump also vowed to penalize India over its purchase of Russian oil, which accounts for 40% of New Delhi’s crude imports. The tariffs — which one analyst said have dragged US-India ties to their worst level since the mid-1990s — also endanger India’s status as a manufacturing alternative to China.

J.D. Capelouto
