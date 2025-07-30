EU economy unexpectedly grows in second quarter

The eurozone economy expanded an unexpected 0.1% in the second quarter, a slight uptick on analysts’ predictions of flatlining growth.

The announcement comes after Spain and France both announced better-than-expected growth of 0.7% and 0.3% for the second quarter this week, despite Germany — Europe’s largest economy — shrinking 0.1%.

The results pointed to the “mixed fortunes” resulting from Trump’s tariff regime, The Wall Street Journal wrote, with several European economies seeing swings in quarterly growth as the US policy on the levies has whipsawed.

The IMF sounded a cautiously optimistic note Tuesday, with the bank’s chief economist saying he saw “tenuous resilience” in the global economy, but that it remains vulnerable to trade upheaval.