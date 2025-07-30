Events Email Briefings
China awaits US sign-off on 90-day truce extension

Jul 30, 2025, 6:24am EDT
Bilateral meeting between US and China.
Martial Trezzini/Handout via Reuters

An extension of the Washington-Beijing tariff detente remains subject to US President Donald Trump’s approval, one of several deals which are in limbo.

Chinese negotiators earlier said the two sides agreed to a 90-day extension of their truce, but Washington said it hadn’t yet “given the sign off.” With a tariff reprieve expiring Friday, details over a US-European Union agreement have also been disputed, tariffs on India remain unclear, and African economies are awaiting news.

Their dependence on Trump’s whims means “these deals don’t yet represent a new trade order,” The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator wrote. “They are sort of a way station, more fragile and with less legitimacy than the system they have supplanted.”

A chart showing the share of total US goods imports coming from China.
Prashant Rao
