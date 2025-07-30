Angola’s fuel price hike sparks deadly protests

Four people were killed and 500 arrested after protests over fuel price hikes in Angola.

The government raised the price of diesel by more than 33% this month in a bid to remove fuel subsidies in the country, one of Africa’s top oil producers.

The decision has led to steep rises in the cost of public transport as well as that of staple food and other necessities. The presidency’s promise to increase the $75 average monthly wage in Angola has not materialized, and frustrations have soared.

In May, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2025 growth forecast for Angola to 2.4% on concerns about the impact of lower crude oil prices on the government’s finances, as well as higher interest rates in global markets.