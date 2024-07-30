US pledges ‘unprecedented’ funding for the Philippines

The US pledged $500 million in military aid to the Philippines to bolster its defense capabilities in the face of China’s aggression in the South China Sea.

US defense secretary Lloyd J. Austin said the “unprecedented” funding — announced during Manila meetings between the two countries’ defense and foreign ministers — showed the Biden administration’s “clear message of support” to the Philippines at a time of China’s hostile maritime actions and political uncertainty in the US.

AD

The aid will likely draw Beijing’s ire: China recently said that it does not take kindly to “third parties” meddling in regional maritime tensions.