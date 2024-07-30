US labor market reaches unusual balance between hires, fires, and quits

Tuesday’s numbers are the latest reminder that the country has long since exited the era of the Great Resignation, when furious competition to staff up after the pandemic led to mass job hopping. Instead, it has entered a period of low turnover some have dubbed the Great Stay, where fewer workers are being hired, fired, or striking out for a new opportunity.

The question on the mind of many economists is how long this unusual balancing act can last. It’s possible that the low rate of churn is simply a sign that the country has reached a relatively stable state of full employment. But the continued slowdown in hiring has left some worried that the US could be on the edge of a more dramatic downturn as the high interest rates that the Federal Reserve has kept in place to fight inflation continue to bite.

As Nick Bunker, the director of macroeconomic research at Indeed, put it on X: “‘Limited hiring, limited firing’ could be a new equilibrium, but at some point, hiring needs to level off. Unfortunately, we aren’t there yet.”

AD

Guy Berger, director of economic research at the Burning Glass Institute, described the recent combination of declining hiring and layoffs as “really weird.” Typically, you expect those two indicators to move in opposite directions, as businesses either step up their recruiting in anticipation of strong growth, or trim their workforces in anticipation of recession.

“It makes you a little more worried about whether we’re entering a late 2007 or late 2000-type scenario where we’re not in a recession, but not too from what could be a recession,” Berger said.