Senate passes landmark legislation to protect children online

The Senate on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed legislation to expand online privacy and safety requirements for children and teens on social media and other platforms.

The passage marked a rare bipartisan win: The Washington Post called it “the most significant restrictions on tech platforms to clear a chamber of Congress in decades.”

The bills now move to the House, where their fate is unclear.

AD

The legislation, which was approved 91-3, would compel digital platforms to take “reasonable” steps to prevent harms to children such as bullying, drug addiction and sexual exploitation. It’s the product of years of advocacy from parents and lawmakers who say tech companies are increasingly dominating and endangering kids’ lives.