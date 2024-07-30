Netanyahu faces mounting political pressure following Golan Heights strike

Israelis are as angry at Netanyahu as they are Hezbollah

Source: The Jerusalem Post

Sunday’s airstrike in the Golan Heights has drawn as much ire toward the prime minister as it has fury at Hezbollah, The Jerusalem Post noted. Anger mounted toward Netanyahu for not cutting his trip to the US short sooner, and continued after he opted to fly home, with critics suggesting he only made the decision following the backlash. “There appeared to be as much indignation and anger from some Israeli politicians directed at Netanyahu for not immediately cutting his weekend in the US short as there was at Hezbollah for its terrorist attack,” The Jerusalem Post’s editorial board noted.