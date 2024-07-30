Kamala Harris’ confusing record on immigration is under the microscope

Perhaps chief among Kamala Harris’ vulnerabilities is her work on immigration as Joe Biden’s vice president — Harris was tasked with trying to address the core causes for migration into the US across the southern border, but illegal crossings also rose.

Republicans have seized on this weakness, describing her as Biden’s “border czar,” while Democrats have argued that Harris did the best she could in the circumstances — and point out that her job wasn’t to police the border, but tackle the complicated push factors driving migration, like poverty, violence, and corruption in Central America.

Nevertheless, polls show Americans are concerned about what’s happening at the border, ranking it as one of the most pressing issues facing the nation — and Harris’ record is very much in the spotlight.