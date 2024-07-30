Events Newsletters
Diego Mendoza
Jul 30, 2024, 1:52pm EDT
securityMiddle East

Israel confirms Beirut strike targeting Hezbollah leader

Hezbollah
Hezbollah supporters/REUTERS/Aziz Taher
The News

Israel confirmed it carried out a “targeted” attack on a Hezbollah leader Tuesday in a Beirut suburb that is known as a stronghold of the militant group.

Israeli officials said the leader was responsible for Saturday’s rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that killed 12 children. Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

The fate of the leader targeted in this attack is unclear, Reuters reported.

After the Golan Heights strike, US and Middle East diplomats had rushed to de-escalate tensions for fear of an out-right war between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group, and the Biden administration warned Israeli leaders that a Beirut strike could cause the situation to “spiral out of control.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check for updates.

