Iran inaugurates new president, sparking ‘slim hope’ for change

Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian was inaugurated before parliament Tuesday, two days after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gave his official blessing to the doctor-turned-politician for the job, hailing him as “wise, honest, popular, and scholarly” at a ceremony in Tehran.

Widely seen as the most pro-reform candidate to run in the recent elections, Pezeshkian received nearly 3 million votes more than the other frontrunner, hardliner Saeed Jalil, in a run-off vote.