Germany on brink of recession even as eurozone GDP exceeds forecasts

Europe’s gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, grew by 0.3% over the three month period ending in June, slightly exceeding economists’ predictions. But Germany is tipping toward a recession, as its GDP fell by 0.1% in the same period.

Other European countries, including Spain, France, and Ireland, offset Germany’s decline, with their economies growing by 0.8%, 0.3%, and 1.2%, respectively.

The eurozone entered a technical recession in the second half of 2023, and analysts said that the latest figures suggest it is healing, but it’s still unclear if the recovery will last.

“The question remains where the economy will head from here and recent data do not provide much confidence that the eurozone economy is further accelerating,” one economist noted.