ANC expels former South African President Jacob Zuma

The African National Congress expelled former South African President Jacob Zuma, one of the party’s seminal figures.

The move came after Zuma launched a rival party to compete in May’s general election, which helped cost the ANC a parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994. “We are dealing with the consequences of Jacob Zuma’s actions against the ANC,” the party’s head told the Mail & Guardian.

The ANC won 40% of the vote in the election, down from almost 60% in 2019, and has been forced into a broad coalition government that includes cabinet members from seven parties.