Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US-China space race intensifies

Jul 29, 2026, 6:52pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
BeiDou satellite launch
China Daily via Reuters

China is closing the satellite gap with the US, as Beijing strives to supplant Washington as the world’s leading space power.

China’s BeiDou system comprises 56 satellites, offering more resilient and occasionally more advanced capabilities than the 31 powering the US’ Global Positioning System.

China’s military was denied access to GPS in 1996 while firing rockets near Taiwan, prompting Beijing to develop its own; it has since exported access to other nations along the Digital Silk Road. In May, the Pentagon sanctioned multiple Chinese companies for providing satellite imagery to Iran during Operation Epic Fury.

By offering China critical surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities independent of Western systems, BeiDou also boosts Beijing in its ambition to shape international time standards.

Brendan Ruberry
AD