US-China space race intensifies

China is closing the satellite gap with the US, as Beijing strives to supplant Washington as the world’s leading space power.

China’s BeiDou system comprises 56 satellites, offering more resilient and occasionally more advanced capabilities than the 31 powering the US’ Global Positioning System.

China’s military was denied access to GPS in 1996 while firing rockets near Taiwan, prompting Beijing to develop its own; it has since exported access to other nations along the Digital Silk Road. In May, the Pentagon sanctioned multiple Chinese companies for providing satellite imagery to Iran during Operation Epic Fury.

By offering China critical surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities independent of Western systems, BeiDou also boosts Beijing in its ambition to shape international time standards.