US-backed DRC miner strikes deal to cut debt

Chemaf’s new US-Indian owners have signed settlement deals with creditors holding most of the Congolese copper miner’s $804 million debt, in agreements expected to cut what it owes by more than half even as the company seeks funds to complete projects, company documents reviewed by Semafor show.

The settlements would see creditors give up as much as $475 million, thereby removing one of the main obstacles to restarting Chemaf, which reports have suggested will reopen in January. The White House has described Chemaf as its flagship investment in DR Congo as part of the Trump administration’s wider strategic push to loosen China’s grip on critical minerals supply chains.

About $330 million of debt would remain at Chemaf after the settlements. Executives told investors during a May earnings call that completing the projects and restarting operations would require up to $260 million, raised through new borrowing, according to a transcript reviewed by Semafor. Existing creditors are absorbing the immediate cost of the turnaround by accepting less than they are owed.

Siddharth Gadekar, an analyst at Equirus Securities, told Semafor the value of the deal now depends on Chemaf returning to production. “If they are successful in restructuring the debt, then this can be a very big turnaround story,” he said.