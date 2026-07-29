Exclusive / Republican in Montana’s Senate race gets a boost

A one-on-one matchup between Republican Kurt Alme and independent Seth Bodnar in Montana’s Senate race is looking less likely.

The Montana Secretary of State’s office tells Semafor that there’s no wiggle room if Democratic Senate candidate Alani Bankhead drops out of the race in the next two weeks.

“The Secretary took an oath to uphold the law, and Montana law plainly states that if a party’s candidate withdraws, that political party shall appoint a replacement. That’s the law, not a suggestion. We’re not interested in political games,” said a spokesperson for Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, a Republican.

Some Montanans argue there are still ways around it.

It’s not a Montana-specific issue: In Nebraska, there’s a hearing today on whether the Democrat in that race must be replaced on the ballot, which would hurt independent Dan Osborn’s chances against Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.