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AI leaders back calls for US to pace tech development

Jul 29, 2026, 10:24am EDT
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg presents Meta AI with Voice.
Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

Tech leaders diverged over whether AI progress ought to slow.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a podcast that a recent case where a rogue agent escaped confinement and hacked another AI company was “the first security incident that I have felt very viscerally,” adding that the firm has stopped training that model.

His company and Anthropic both backed a petition signed by 1,224 AI workers calling for regulation to “pace the frontier” of development and “buy time to address emerging risks.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg disagreed: He argued in The Wall Street Journal that “superintelligence” shouldn’t be “restricted to a few institutions,” and expressed surprise that “the discourse… is so filled with doom.”

Tom Chivers
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