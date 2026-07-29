Tech leaders diverged over whether AI progress ought to slow.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a podcast that a recent case where a rogue agent escaped confinement and hacked another AI company was “the first security incident that I have felt very viscerally,” adding that the firm has stopped training that model.

His company and Anthropic both backed a petition signed by 1,224 AI workers calling for regulation to “pace the frontier” of development and “buy time to address emerging risks.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg disagreed: He argued in The Wall Street Journal that “superintelligence” shouldn’t be “restricted to a few institutions,” and expressed surprise that “the discourse… is so filled with doom.”