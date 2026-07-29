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Chip firms lead tech stocks rout despite blockbuster earnings

Jul 29, 2026, 10:28am EDT
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An advertisement featuring Semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix.
Angelina Katsanis/File Photo/Reuters

The tech rout deepened, with shares in chip companies leading the slump despite supercharged earnings.

South Korean giant SK Hynix closed 9.61% down after reporting a record quarterly profit; rivals also saw slumps. This is a “correction to a little bit of the [AI] froth,” an analyst told CNBC, although it may also represent deeper fears.

Some investors are concerned that tech giants’ enormous AI spending is unsustainable: Alphabet’s shares slumped last week despite an 82% increase in cloud revenue as the market fretted about its $205 billion capital expenditure this year.

But not all tech companies have been hit: Apple, which has largely avoided the AI spending race, briefly became only the second-ever $5 trillion company on Tuesday.

Tom Chivers
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