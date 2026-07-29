Chip firms lead tech stocks rout despite blockbuster earnings

The tech rout deepened, with shares in chip companies leading the slump despite supercharged earnings.

South Korean giant SK Hynix closed 9.61% down after reporting a record quarterly profit; rivals also saw slumps. This is a “correction to a little bit of the [AI] froth,” an analyst told CNBC, although it may also represent deeper fears.

Some investors are concerned that tech giants’ enormous AI spending is unsustainable: Alphabet’s shares slumped last week despite an 82% increase in cloud revenue as the market fretted about its $205 billion capital expenditure this year.

But not all tech companies have been hit: Apple, which has largely avoided the AI spending race, briefly became only the second-ever $5 trillion company on Tuesday.