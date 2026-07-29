Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Americans see AI more negatively, poll finds

Jul 29, 2026, 5:35am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Anti-AI demonstrators
Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

After two years of improving attitudes, Americans are turning more negative toward artificial intelligence as the technology finds its way into businesses and classrooms.

Nearly four in 10 US adults believe AI does more harm than good, according to polling from Bentley University and Gallup, up from 31% last year.

A chart showing Americans’ expectations of AI-related job losses.

The negative views are particularly acute among younger Americans; nearly half of US adults aged 18 to 29 believe AI does more harm than good. Americans are also downbeat on AI’s impact on the economy.

Nearly eight in 10 believe AI will reduce the overall number of US jobs over the next decade, while only 6% expect it to increase jobs. And only 27% say they trust businesses to use AI responsibly.

The data reflects a shifting sentiment that has been evident in other surveys; Americans also widely disapprove of data centers, critical to powering AI.

Morgan Chalfant
AD