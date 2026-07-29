Americans see AI more negatively, poll finds

After two years of improving attitudes, Americans are turning more negative toward artificial intelligence as the technology finds its way into businesses and classrooms.

Nearly four in 10 US adults believe AI does more harm than good, according to polling from Bentley University and Gallup, up from 31% last year.

The negative views are particularly acute among younger Americans; nearly half of US adults aged 18 to 29 believe AI does more harm than good. Americans are also downbeat on AI’s impact on the economy.

Nearly eight in 10 believe AI will reduce the overall number of US jobs over the next decade, while only 6% expect it to increase jobs. And only 27% say they trust businesses to use AI responsibly.

The data reflects a shifting sentiment that has been evident in other surveys; Americans also widely disapprove of data centers, critical to powering AI.