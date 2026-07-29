A ‘page-turning thriller’ of biological terror

Biological War: A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen.

Jacobsen wrote a 2024 dramatization, based on dozens of interviews, of how nuclear war would unfold; this is her bioterrorism sequel.

She imagines a genetically modified, airborne bacterium as deadly as pneumonic plague that releases a second pathogen when treated, based on a real Soviet “chimera program.” It “reads as a page-turning thriller,” a former UK government adviser wrote in The Spectator, while also being “a better briefing on the problem than the one we received in Downing Street.” Buy Biological War from your local bookstore.