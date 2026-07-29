A divided Fed votes to hold rates steady

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday afternoon it will leave interest rates unchanged following Kevin Warsh’s second meeting at its helm, a reprieve for President Donald Trump that undercuts his new chair’s continually hawkish rhetoric.

Three bank presidents said the Fed should have raised rates instead, reflecting a lack of confidence in the government’s report that inflation eased in June before the Iran war restarted.

“The five-plus years of inflation above target cannot be cured in nine weeks — or by a single month of modest price decreases,” Warsh, who reiterated his commitment to bringing inflation down to 2%, told reporters.

Asked to reconcile the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady with his lip service to lower prices, Warsh urged patience: “We will deliver … but the suggestion that we’re going to be able to do it with our magic wands is one I want to disabuse you and everyone else of.”

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Later, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he wasn’t disappointed in Warsh for not lowering rates. “No, Kevin is fantastic,” he said.

“I know he’d love to see lower interest rates, but he’s got a board, and it’s a political board, and they want to keep rates up. But we fight through rates,” Trump continued.