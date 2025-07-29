The shooting at Blackstone’s global headquarters is a tragedy that will unnerve the business community in New York and beyond.

The clearest picture so far is that a Las Vegas man, a mentally ill former football player angry about the NFL’s handling of concussions, drove across the country, shot his way into a Midtown office building where the league has offices, and ended up on a floor housing the building’s owner and property manager. His victims included a Blackstone executive and a New York City police officer.

When a UnitedHealth insurance executive was gunned down in Midtown in December, companies tightened their security. Executives pulled back from public engagements, especially in uncontrolled environments.

But the 33rd floor of a Midtown skyscraper isn’t supposed to be an uncontrolled environment. Security in these buildings is tight. Entrances off elevator banks are controlled by key cards — measures aimed at keeping corporate assets in, not shooters out. Monday’s gunman shot his way in with an M4 assault rifle, police said.

When Blackstone expanded its lease at 345 Park Ave. last year, it was seen as a vote of confidence in commercial real estate, a sector in which Blackstone itself has invested billions of dollars, and a bet on the return of a vibrant, in-office culture. That stretch of Park Avenue and the glass towers across town at Hudson Yards are home to many more investment and law firms than Wall Street itself. Modern turnstiles and access codes — plus the increased presence of uniformed police officers, like the one shot and killed yesterday — made them feel safe.

CEOs, landlords, and police will now have to rebuild that feeling or risk losing ground in the return-to-office fight. As John Torres, a former Homeland Security official who works at the security firm Guidepost Solutions, told me this morning: “People don’t want to work in a police state, but they want to feel safe.”