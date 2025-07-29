Despite starvation fears, Trump shows no sign of wider break with Netanyahu

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows this week when he broke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare apparent “real starvation” among children in Gaza.

That may well be as far as the divide goes between the two men.

While Trump’s frustration with the devastation in Gaza is real, those closest to him argue against viewing Monday’s remarks as a turning point in his approach to Israel. Allies and Trump aides also reject the notion that Trump is airing any new skepticism of Israel.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close Trump adviser on national security, said the president is still “very firmly in Israel’s camp.”

“Opening the humanitarian corridors is good. I’m sure there’s all kinds of health problems in Gaza. Israel’s in a fight for its life,” Graham told Semafor. “Try to help as many people and guys as you can without rewarding the enemy, and I’m hoping we’re turning that page in terms of the aid flowing.”

Sitting next to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, Trump promised to help “set up food centers” in Gaza, adding that he disagreed with Netanyahu’s claim that there’s “no starvation.” Children in Gaza “look very hungry” based on images he’d recently seen on television, the president said, adding that it’s something “you can’t fake.”

The small but loud wing of Trump’s party that has bristled at the close US-Israel relationship rejoiced: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote that “it’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say” that multiple aspects of the war are “horrific,” describing the situation in Gaza as a “genocide.” Longtime Trump ally and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Politico that Trump’s remarks would “hasten a collapse of support” for Netanyahu’s war in Gaza.

But many other Republicans were less convinced that Trump’s remarks meant much. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued that Trump is simply “frustrated with a humanitarian situation” — not moving away from Netanyahu.

“I think we all are [frustrated]. I think Israel is, but it’s going to be addressed,” Kennedy told Semafor of the situation in Gaza. “The president has been very supportive of Israel, much more so than President Biden.”

“The president’s position has not evolved. The war has evolved,” one White House official told Semafor. “He hated seeing Israelis raped, killed and taken hostage on October 7, just as much as he hates seeing Palestinian women and children starving and begging for food. At the end of the day, he wants to be a peacemaker, and he wants to end suffering for all people.”

In fact, the president said on Tuesday that he’s “working together” with Netanyahu.