US cautions Israel over escalating conflict with Hezbollah

Neither Israel or Hezbollah wants an all-out war

Sources: The Times of Israel , Reuters , Haaretz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Hezbollah would “pay a heavy price” for the alleged attack, and Israeli politicians were “unanimous” in their demand for a forceful response, The Times of Israel reported. But an all-out war with Hezbollah “would not be in our interest at this point,” an Israeli diplomatic source told Reuters. Some observers also cast doubt about the extent of Hezbollah’s involvement and intent: “No party in this entire region has either a political or military interest in targeting a kid’s soccer game,” a Middle East political analyst told Al Jazeera. “Hezbollah’s denial is itself at least an indication that even if it were to turn out to be a Hezbollah rocket, it certainly is not an intentional targeting.”