Russia makes breakthroughs in eastern Ukraine

Russia is exploiting Ukraine’s manpower problems

Source: The New York Times

Moscow has made significant gains in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in recent months, and has developed new tactics to break through defensive lines. Kyiv is suffering from a manpower problem — an issue Moscow is exploiting. “Russians probe the lines to see if a battalion holds or retreats,” an analyst at Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies , told The New York Times. When they located “weakened battalions and brigades,” he said, “they press them no matter the losses.” Analysts say they are worried about the pace Russia is pressing into the east: “the situation is critical,” one expert told the Times.