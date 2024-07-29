Olympics organizers push for greater equality in covering women’s sport

Afghan women compete in special gender-equal team

Sources: BBC , The New York Times , The New Arab

Cyclists (and sisters) Fariba and Yulduz Hasmi are among a special gender-equal team organized by the International Olympic Committee to represent Afghanistan, a rebuke of the Taliban’s ban on female athletes. “Despite all the rights that were taken from us…we will be able to represent 20 million Afghan women,” Yulduz told the BBC. Some critics said including an Afghan team risks legitimizing the Taliban’s regime. All three women live in exile, so they should compete on the Refugee Olympic Team and not represent the country, a former Afghan female athlete argued in The New York Times. The IOC’s stance, however, is that the Afghan team “is not a team associated with the de facto Taliban authorities,” The New Arab reported.