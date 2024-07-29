Olympics offers China rare glimpse of LGBTQ representation

Taiwan’s embrace of diversity amplifies contrast with China

Sources: The Washington Post , Nikkei Asia , Reuters

Across the strait in Taiwan, same-sex marriage is permitted (China does not allow it), as are Pride parades, LGBTQ films, and drag performances. Earlier this year, former president Tsai Ing-wen even invited an award winning Taiwanese drag queen to perform at the Presidential Office Building. Taiwan’s progress in LGBTQ rights in the generally conservative East Asia — it was the first Asian territory to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019 — has helped it forge a distinct national identity, and distinguish itself from China, The Washington Post wrote. Support for the LGBTQ community has also become an important aspect of young Taiwanese people’s sense of national identity, Nikkei Asia reported.