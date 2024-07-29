Fiber optic ‘sabotage’ overnight in France

Fiber optic telecommunications networks were “sabotaged” overnight in six areas of France, police said Monday, three days after the country’s high-speed rail network was targeted and the latest in a series of challenges to hit Paris’ hosting of the Olympics.

France’s telecom regulator ARCEP said some 11,000 clients were affected, DW reported.

It came as Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the authorities suspected members of far-left groups were behind Friday’s rail attacks, though the Paris prosecutor’s office said the arrest of a far-left activist at a site belonging to the national rail operator on Sunday was unconnected, according to the Associated Press.