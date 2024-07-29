Markets gear up for big interest-rate decisions

Stocks mostly rose on Monday ahead of what’s expected to be a week of major interest-rate decisions from three central banks: the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England.

Market analysts widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged when it meets on Wednesday, but indicate a quarter-point rate cut at its next meeting in September.

The Bank of Japan, also meeting Wednesday, is an outlier among major economies, The New York Times wrote, as it is expected to hike interest rates as part of its plan to encourage moderate inflation.

Market-watchers predict the Bank of England will slightly ease rates on Thursday, though the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has wavered on the issue, the Financial Times reported.