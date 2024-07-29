Both sides claim victory in Venezuela election

Despite uncertainty, Venezuela’s economy is growing

Sources: Council on Foreign Relations , El País

In the decade since Maduro gained power in 2013, Venezuela has seen economic collapse, with its GDP shrinking by three quarters between 2014 and 2021. Despite the economic uncertainty, particularly ahead of the election, the past two years have seen the country’s GDP increase slightly, and a research firm forecast 4.2% growth for 2024, El País reported. Some analysts argued this level of growth may not be enough for a country in such dire straits, requiring double-digit growth to recover: “Venezuela’s industries are largely idle, its oil sector is damaged, its market greatly reduced by the diaspora and the destruction of the population’s purchasing power,” the outlet wrote.