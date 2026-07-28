Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Yangtze River experiences major recovery after 2021 fishing ban

Updated Jul 28, 2026, 9:18am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Yangtze river.
Thomas Peter/Reuters

A fishing ban on China’s Yangtze River has led to a remarkable recovery of biomass in the waterway. The 6,300-kilometer (3,900-mile) river, Asia’s longest, had for decades been an environmental disaster: It was a depository of industrial waste, sewage and rubbish, while unsustainable levels of fishing had caused the extinction of some iconic species, like the near-blind baiji dolphin.

However, a 2021 protection campaign has led to a remarkable turnaround, with the total weight of fish in the river tripling in the last few years after decades of decline. The recovery will allow China — the world’s biggest polluter by CO₂ emissions — “to cast itself as a champion of biodiversity,” The Economist reported.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD