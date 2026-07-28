Republicans drive SCOTUS approval to new low, poll finds

Fewer Americans than ever approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing, according to new Gallup polling, a decline driven by a drop in Republicans’ approval over the last year.

One-third of US adults approve of the job the high court is doing, down from 39% last year, while a record high of 61% disapprove.

Fifty-eight percent of Republicans approve of the court, according to the poll, which was taken after the conclusion of the latest term. That’s down from the near-record 79% who approved of the court last September.

The court’s recent rulings against Trump’s tariffs and his birthright citizenship order may have contributed to that softening in approval.

Still, the 6-3 majority conservative court has more often ruled in favor of the president — even if, as liberal Justice Elena Kagan argued recently, the court is not a “rubber stamp” for Trump.