OpenAI’s Altman returns to DC ahead of crucial deadline

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will meet with Trump administration officials on Wednesday and Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told Semafor, as part of the firm’s effort to brief policymakers on its latest advanced model.

Altman’s trip to Washington coincides with the administration’s rush to finalize its voluntary review process for such models by Aug. 1 — 60 days after President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order.

Altman is slated to sit down this week with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the source said. He’s also expected to huddle with lawmakers, OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane told reporters last week.

The company, which worked with Anthropic and Google to provide feedback on a draft of the voluntary review process, still believes “in ultimately the need for some kind of national standard that gets passed through the legislative process,” Lehane said.