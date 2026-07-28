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Netanyahu and Zelenskyy head to Washington

Jul 28, 2026, 8:12am EDT
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Smoke rising following a drone strike near St Petersburg, Russia.
A Ukrainian drone strike near St Petersburg, Russia. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters.

US President Donald Trump will meet the leaders of Israel and Ukraine in Washington today as fears grow that their conflicts may be going global.

The wars in the Middle East and Ukraine are increasingly intertwined: Russia’s purchases of Iranian Shahed drones have boosted Tehran’s coffers as its economy falters, while Moscow has reportedly shared intelligence with Iran for its war with the US.

Now the conflicts risk expanding rapidly beyond their regions: Ukraine has warned that 30,000 North Korean troops may soon be fighting for Russia, while China has provided help to the Kremlin and Tehran, raising alarms in Washington.

Regional conflicts and great-power miscalculation can be a deadly combination,” the Financial Times’ chief foreign affairs commentator argued.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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