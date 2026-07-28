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Macron says fires are warlike crisis for France

Jul 28, 2026, 9:15am EDT
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A burnt car sits in an area affected by a wildfire, in Le Porge, Gironde.
Yves Herman/Reuters

Out-of-control wildfires represent France’s greatest crisis since World War II, President Emmanuel Macron said. More than 250,000 people have been evacuated, with fires threatening the outskirts of Bordeaux and raging through popular tourist areas and wine regions. Neighboring Spain is also struggling to control major blazes, especially near Madrid: Six times as much of the country has been burnt this year than in the same period in 2025.

The two governments are promising aid packages to help people who have lost homes or businesses. Europe’s wildfire season has been supercharged this year by a long, hot, dry spell, which has baked vegetation; the conflagrations are creating “fire thunderstorms” with 100 mph winds and lightning, spreading the flames further.

Tom Chivers
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