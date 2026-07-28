Exclusive / Independent group tests DelBene’s seat

A group engaging political independents across the country is armed with new polling that shows non-affiliated candidates could be viable.

The poll from Brett Loyd of the Bullfinch Group, commissioned for the Independent Center, surveyed voters for Montana’s Senate race, Alaska’s at-large congressional seat, California’s 6th District, Iowa’s 1st District, and Washington’s 1st District.

The Washington district is notable because the seat is held by House Democrats’ campaign chief, Rep. Suzan DelBene, and 78% of voters surveyed there said they disapproved of Congress.

The other races surveyed also had negative approval ratings for Congress. The polling memo described DelBene’s race as a “baseline” comparison for others and didn’t publish a head-to-head matchup for the district, though she does face an independent challenger.

With congressional approval ratings underwater across the races surveyed, the pollsters argue independent candidates have an opportunity to break through. Seth Bodnar, the independent Montana candidate, placed second behind the Republican Kurt Alme in a head-to-head matchup, and in California’s 6th District, Democrat Richard Pan held a small edge over newly independent Rep. Kevin Kiley, who caucuses with Republicans.