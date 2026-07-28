Global HIV funding falls to 20-year low

The world is facing a resurgence of HIV cases after global funding fell to its lowest level in nearly two decades last year, putting tens of thousands of lives at risk.

Washington accounted for almost three-quarters of international AIDS funding before US President Donald Trump slashed foreign aid spending, and European countries have followed suit.

The cuts risk undoing years’ worth of progress against the disease, notably in Africa, where deaths have plummeted from almost 1.5 million two decades ago to less than 400,000 in 2024. “The long-term trajectory could be back to as depressing as I thought it was going to be,” an expert told The New York Times.