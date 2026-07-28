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Chinese tech grapples with compute shortage

Jul 28, 2026, 7:01pm EDT
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Florence Lo/Illustration/Reuters

Chinese AI startup Moonshot is looking to acquire more advanced Nvidia chips to create its next model, The Information reported, as China’s tech sector grapples with an AI compute shortage.

Moonshot is reported to have stitched together capacity from multiple cloud providers while developing Kimi K3, highlighting the inventiveness of Chinese tech in overcoming Washington’s chip export controls.

Beijing’s efforts to build its own domestic semiconductor industry are also beginning to pay off: Chinese chipmakers saw a 2,850% jump in first-half profits. Reports this week that a state-backed company would mass-produce lithography machines caused European tech giant ASML to plunge, raising fears of intensifying competition from China that also prompted a selloff in Japan and South Korea’s chip-heavy markets.

One-year chipmaker stock performance
Brendan Ruberry
AD