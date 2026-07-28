Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
China newsletter icon
From Semafor China
In your inbox, 1x/Week
Sign up

Chinese exports fuel disinflation in developed countries, analysis finds

Jul 28, 2026, 11:14am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A drone view shows electric vehicles (EV) for export and containers sitting at a port in Shanghai.
China Daily via Reuters

China’s redirecting of exports away from the US amid trade frictions is curbing inflation in other rich economies, according to Goldman Sachs.

The disinflationary trend has been further boosted by reduced Chinese imports as a result of Beijing’s self-reliance policies, adding to supply in global goods markets.

Goldman Sachs economists estimated that these dynamics have lowered inflation by 1.1% in Japan and 1% in the eurozone since 2024. In Canada, the impact is smaller — just 0.2% — because Chinese imports are not as widespread. The economists predicted that China’s expanding current account surplus could even help bring down inflation in developed economies other than the US to within target range.

US balance of trade in goods with China

Andy Browne
AD