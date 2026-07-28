BYD gears up to enter humanoid robot race

BYD appears to be gearing up to debut a humanoid robot, a launch that could change the landscape of China’s physical AI sector.

A social media post on Saturday hinted that the EV giant could unveil the product in early August — the company has already been deploying robots in its factories, and in May identified humanoids as a core part of its business, with a goal of putting them in homes.

Such a move would broaden BYD’s rivalry with Tesla, which is also making a big robotics push. BYD also has an advantage over leading Chinese humanoid startups like Unitree, which are making the biggest splash globally, given its deep manufacturing base, strong supply chain, international reach, and brand recognition.