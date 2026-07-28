Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
China newsletter icon
From Semafor China
In your inbox, 1x/Week
Sign up

BYD gears up to enter humanoid robot race

Jul 28, 2026, 11:17am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A woman dances with a robot during an event launching the Song Pro, a hybrid-electric SUV by Chinese automaker BYD in Mexico City, Mexico,
Toya Sarno Jordan/Reuters

BYD appears to be gearing up to debut a humanoid robot, a launch that could change the landscape of China’s physical AI sector.

A social media post on Saturday hinted that the EV giant could unveil the product in early August — the company has already been deploying robots in its factories, and in May identified humanoids as a core part of its business, with a goal of putting them in homes.

Such a move would broaden BYD’s rivalry with Tesla, which is also making a big robotics push. BYD also has an advantage over leading Chinese humanoid startups like Unitree, which are making the biggest splash globally, given its deep manufacturing base, strong supply chain, international reach, and brand recognition.

J.D. Capelouto
AD