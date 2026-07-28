Exclusive / Bloomberg’s post-Mike moves are in motion

In the decades since Michael Bloomberg founded his bond-pricing data provider and built it into a media and markets giant, the question has swirled on Wall Street: What does he plan to do with it?

Some clues: Executives from the company have been having preliminary talks with investment bankers about a potential IPO or other transaction, people familiar with the matter said. The conversations were described as informal, and C-suite executives at Bloomberg have given little indication of what the former New York City mayor’s plan is, or if he has settled on one at all.

The 84-year-old Mr. Bloomberg recently transferred some of his personal stock in Bloomberg LP to Bloomberg Philanthropies, other people familiar with the matter said — a move that would minimize taxes if the company went public or sold a stake.

Mr. Bloomberg has previously said he plans to transfer the business to his foundation. It couldn’t be determined how often, if ever, he has made similar stock transfers. He owns an estimated 88% of Bloomberg LP, according to Forbes, which pegs the company’s annual revenue at $15 billion and his personal fortune at $109 billion, ranking him among the top 20 richest people in the world.

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The former presidential candidate, meanwhile, remains ever-present at Bloomberg LP, where he routinely arrives by 7 am at its Midtown headquarters, regularly chatting in the pantry with some of his 26,000 employees and appearing at company events.

“Mike controls the firm, is the majority shareholder, and has no plans to sell the company,” said Ty Trippet, a Bloomberg LP spokesman.