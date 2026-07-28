Abu Dhabi lab advances AI search for non-opioid painkillers

Biotech firm Insilico Medicine relied on researchers in Abu Dhabi — and the emirate’s relatively cheap access to AI computing power — to find a potential breakthrough painkiller that could work without the addiction risk of opioids.

The candidate is the company’s 31st preclinical drug in six years, and the second to come out of its Abu Dhabi research facility. The discovery, which is moving toward human trials by next year, could be revolutionary, at least according to Insilico CEO Alex Zhavoronkov. The drug could be as transformative for pain treatment as GLP-1 drugs have been for obesity, meeting the massive demand for non-addictive pain treatment, Zhavoronkov told Semafor in an interview.

Insilico is among a growing group of pharmaceutical companies looking to use AI to cut the time it takes to get drugs to market, compressing development from nearly a decade to just a few years. Insilico said its new pain candidate was discovered and validated in about a year.

Abu Dhabi wants to be part of this lucrative innovation wave, and is spending billions of dollars to attract biotechnology firms that will do cutting-edge research and manufacturing from the UAE capital. One of the most ambitious plays is M42, the Mubadala and G42-backed healthcare company, which has gathered and sequenced nearly 1 million genetic samples — including from some 100,000 non-Emiratis — as part of a population-level effort led by the government to advance personalized medicine.