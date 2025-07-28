Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x Per Week
Sign up

Warnings over Kenya’s rising foreign debt burden

Jul 28, 2025, 8:47am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Customers queue at the Equity bank on Mama Ngina street in Nairobi.
Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images

Kenya’s foreign debt burden came under the spotlight in two separate ratings agency reports.

Last week Moody’s said the country’s debt servicing costs would remain stubbornly high as it relies “predominantly on the domestic market to meet its fiscal financing needs.” Approximately two-thirds of Kenya’s financing, just under 4% of its GDP per year, comes from domestic sources, the agency said in a report.

Fitch also flagged the ongoing risks of high public debt, putting Nairobi’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at B-. “This higher level of credit risk indicates that the ratings agency believes there is a material default risk for Kenya when it comes to repaying its foreign currency debts,” MarketForces Africa wrote, adding that “a limited margin of safety remains.”

Kenya has so far managed to avoid debt default, but President William Ruto is coming under increasing political pressure with a spate of deadly protests against his administration in recent months.

Foreign debt as a percentage of GDP for Kenya and sub-Saharan Africa.
Preeti Jha
AD