US markets await fed and key data releases

Jul 28, 2025, 6:37am EDT
A high-stakes meeting of the US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee is among several closely watched economic releases this week.

The Fed is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged despite calls from the White House for “dramatically lower” borrowing costs, part of a long-running pressure campaign from the Trump administration.

Its meeting comes in a week when investors are awaiting data on US economic growth, employment, and inflation, while a tariff-reprieve deadline looms and a federal court will hear arguments over a case challenging the president’s authority to unilaterally impose levies. Alongside earnings reports from Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft, this week “will basically be the Olympics for market watchers,” CNBC said.

