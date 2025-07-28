US and China to discuss truce extension

Washington and Beijing will seek to extend a tariff truce in talks opening today.

The Stockholm meeting between the US Treasury secretary and China’s top trade negotiator is aimed at further defusing tensions between the world’s two biggest economies: The South China Morning Post said the pair would agree another 90-day pause in their trade war, and that Beijing would press for Washington to lower tariffs over China’s accused inaction on fentanyl trafficking.

The talks showcase US President Donald Trump’s pivot — at least when it comes to relations with Beijing — from using tariffs to push for reshoring of manufacturing towards seeking deals promoting American business and technology in China, The Wall Street Journal said.