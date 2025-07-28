Trump keeps some Republicans off Russia sanctions bill

Only 15 senators in both parties are withholding support from the chamber’s stalled Russia sanctions bill, and a half-dozen Republicans in that camp have a telling explanation: They’re waiting for President Donald Trump to greenlight it.

It’s the latest sign of Trump’s ironclad grip on the Senate GOP, which asserted more independence on foreign policy during his first term. The arrival of MAGA-minded freshmen senators like Indiana’s Jim Banks and Ohio’s Bernie Moreno pads the party’s less-hawkish ranks beyond contrarians like Kentucky’s Rand Paul and Utah’s Mike Lee (as long as Trump aligns with them).

Which means that, as lawmakers approach their summer break, the chances are nearing zero that the Senate would get ahead of the president on Russia sanctions.

“When President Trump wants me to sign onto it, I’ll sign onto it,” Banks said. “I want to give the president the flexibility he needs to do what he has to do.”

As the bipartisan proposal languishes, 11 Republicans and four Democratic caucus members aren’t signed on. The group includes former Trump administration ambassador Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, the self-proclaimed non-interventionist Paul, and one of Democrats’ leading foreign policy voices, Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

A handful of the holdouts, including Murphy, have their own policy or political reasons. But for Republicans, Trump’s resistance is the most common rationale.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., another Republican absent from the 85 sponsors of the sanctions bill, said simply: “I take the lead from President Trump in terms of what he wants to do.”

If there’s a bright spot for GOP leaders, it’s that opposition to the bill would instantly fade with Trump’s endorsement. As Senate Majority Leader John Thune put it to Semafor: “If the White House is behind moving it, I assume it gets most Rs.”

Some Republicans want to move on punishing Vladimir Putin, with or without the president’s explicit backing. But it’s clear that that simply will not happen in Trump’s Washington.