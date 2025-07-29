Five dead, including gunman, at New York City office tower shooting

A gunman opened fire inside the Manhattan skyscraper that is the headquarters of private-equity firm Blackstone and houses other companies, shooting five people before fatally shooting himself Monday evening.

At a press conference, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said four civilians had been killed in the shooting, as well as Didarul Islam, a 36-year-old city police officer. Another person was in critical condition, “fighting for his life,” Mayor Eric Adams said. Other people were also injured, less seriously.

Surveillance video showed the shooter, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, entering the lobby of 345 Park Ave., a 44-story building that is home to Blackstone, KPMG, the NFL, and Rudin Management, a property manager. Tamura sprayed the lobby with gunfire before proceeding to Rudin’s office on the 33rd floor, Tisch said.

Tamura drove cross-country from Nevada before carrying out the shooting and arrived in New York earlier on Monday, Tisch said. Ammunition was found in his car, she added.

The motive remains unclear, though Tamura is thought to have acted alone and had a “documented mental health history,” Tisch said. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.